Turning cold to close out this work week

Winds will stay on the lighter side today and won't be as breezy as yesterday. A cold front is set to bring colder air to the region the rest of this work week. Winds will pick up out of the northwest with gusty conditions expected the second half of tomorrow. This will make for a bitter feel to the air Thursday. Thursday night will turn quite cold with overnight lows dropping to near -13° to start off Friday. Friday will be cold, but we won't have as much wind. Highs Friday will peak in the single digits above zero. This weekend turns milder with a south wind helping out. Highs look to be close to the freezing mark both Saturday and Sunday.