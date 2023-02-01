6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Turning cold to close out this work week

Temperatures will warm to near 20° today with plenty of sunshine making for a quiet first day of February.

By Jared Piepenburg
February 01, 2023 12:00 AM
Winds will stay on the lighter side today and won't be as breezy as yesterday. A cold front is set to bring colder air to the region the rest of this work week. Winds will pick up out of the northwest with gusty conditions expected the second half of tomorrow. This will make for a bitter feel to the air Thursday. Thursday night will turn quite cold with overnight lows dropping to near -13° to start off Friday. Friday will be cold, but we won't have as much wind. Highs Friday will peak in the single digits above zero. This weekend turns milder with a south wind helping out. Highs look to be close to the freezing mark both Saturday and Sunday.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
