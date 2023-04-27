Turning cold to finish out this month

Along with the cooler temperatures will come a few chances of rain showers around the region. A cold front will pass by tomorrow keeping us cloudy and leading to a chance of rain showers along the way. Temperatures will still warm into the lower 60s, but this weekend will be much colder. Highs Saturday may struggle to hit the lower 50s with highs staying in the 40s Sunday! Saturday will feature scattered showers with a stronger breeze gusting into the 20s. Most of Sunday will stay overcast with a few light showers possible. I'm seeing temperatures rebound into the mid-60s again by Wednesday next week.