Turning cold to finish out this month

Temperatures will warm nicely to near 70° this afternoon, but an area of low pressure will stall out over the region this weekend keeping us much cooler.

By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Along with the cooler temperatures will come a few chances of rain showers around the region. A cold front will pass by tomorrow keeping us cloudy and leading to a chance of rain showers along the way. Temperatures will still warm into the lower 60s, but this weekend will be much colder. Highs Saturday may struggle to hit the lower 50s with highs staying in the 40s Sunday! Saturday will feature scattered showers with a stronger breeze gusting into the 20s. Most of Sunday will stay overcast with a few light showers possible. I'm seeing temperatures rebound into the mid-60s again by Wednesday next week.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
