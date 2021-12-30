Turning colder for this weekend
Highs will make it into the 20s today, but a general cooling trend is on the way.
A south wind will help us warm into the mid-20s this afternoon under a partly sunny sky. Winds will be come northwest on Friday making for a little cooler day to finish out this year. A north wind on Friday night will continue to draw in the cold temperatures and will lead to highs staying sub-zero for New Year's Day. Sunday looks sunny with highs only in the single digits above zero.
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the weather patterns mid January
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
There is no record of frost in most of Hawaii and in the Florida Keys.