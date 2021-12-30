SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Turning colder for this weekend

Highs will make it into the 20s today, but a general cooling trend is on the way.

StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
December 30, 2021 12:00 AM
A south wind will help us warm into the mid-20s this afternoon under a partly sunny sky. Winds will be come northwest on Friday making for a little cooler day to finish out this year. A north wind on Friday night will continue to draw in the cold temperatures and will lead to highs staying sub-zero for New Year's Day. Sunday looks sunny with highs only in the single digits above zero.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

