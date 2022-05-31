SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Turning cooler midweek

Expect a few showers today with a gusty south breeze.

StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
May 31, 2022 12:00 AM
Highs will hit the mid-70s this afternoon with the warmer south wind. More sunshine can be expected tomorrow through Friday. Highs will be cooler Wednesday as we look to only stay in the 60s in the afternoon. We reach into the lower 70s both Thursday and Friday with a little cooler weather again for Saturday.

By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
