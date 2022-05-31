Turning cooler midweek
Expect a few showers today with a gusty south breeze.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Highs will hit the mid-70s this afternoon with the warmer south wind. More sunshine can be expected tomorrow through Friday. Highs will be cooler Wednesday as we look to only stay in the 60s in the afternoon. We reach into the lower 70s both Thursday and Friday with a little cooler weather again for Saturday.
The forecast calls for six to 10 hurricanes and three to six major hurricanes.
Much of the damage from a thunderstorm wind is a direct result of turbulence.