Turning cooler midweek

Highs will hit the mid-70s this afternoon with the warmer south wind. More sunshine can be expected tomorrow through Friday. Highs will be cooler Wednesday as we look to only stay in the 60s in the afternoon. We reach into the lower 70s both Thursday and Friday with a little cooler weather again for Saturday.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.