Turning cooler with showers moving through this week

Showers and periods of rain look likely later today. A line of thunderstorms looks to develop overnight bringing a chance of some rumbles to the Rochester area. Highs will still hit the 50s tomorrow, but colder temperatures arrive for the remainder of the work week. We are likely to only stay in the 30s for high temperatures Thursday through Saturday. Watch for a chance of showers Wednesday morning. I'm even seeing a chance of a few snow showers on Thursday although most of the snow will stay up north.