Two rounds of snow before frigid temperatures return to the region

The snow showers in the area today will stay light. Temperatures stay fairly steady in the mid to upper 20s throughout the day with a lighter east wind becoming northwest later. I'm seeing a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow and a generally quiet weather day before another cipper arrives in the region tomorrow night into Friday. This next system will bring a chance of snow late Thursday into Friday along with some pretty gusty northwest winds to finish out this work week. We stay blustery Friday night as a surge of bitter cold air arrives in the region behind this clipper. Highs this weekend will only hit the lower to mid-single digits. We look to stay quite cold all of next week.