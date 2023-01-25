STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Two rounds of snow before frigid temperatures return to the region

Expect light snow today with another clipper bringing snow Thursday night into Friday.

Jared Piepenburg
January 25, 2023 12:00 AM
The snow showers in the area today will stay light. Temperatures stay fairly steady in the mid to upper 20s throughout the day with a lighter east wind becoming northwest later. I'm seeing a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow and a generally quiet weather day before another cipper arrives in the region tomorrow night into Friday. This next system will bring a chance of snow late Thursday into Friday along with some pretty gusty northwest winds to finish out this work week. We stay blustery Friday night as a surge of bitter cold air arrives in the region behind this clipper. Highs this weekend will only hit the lower to mid-single digits. We look to stay quite cold all of next week.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
