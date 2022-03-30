Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 30
Weather

Umbrellas up!

Rainy and breezy today with a few rumbles of thunder possible

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jesse Ritka
By Jesse Ritka
March 30, 2022 12:00 AM
Keep the umbrella close today as there will be periods of rain throughout this Wednesday as a large area of low pressure moves through the region. Rain totals will be between a quarter and a half inch with higher amounts possible in any thunderstorms that develop.

Rain will switch to snow tonight as colder air comes in on a blustery north wind. Right now slushy accumulations of 1-2" are possible across southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin though at first the flakes will be melting on the wet ground. This will create some slick and slippery spots on the roads for the Thursday morning commute.

Thursday will be mainly cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid-30s. Sunshine and 40s return for Friday and Sunday with a slight shot of showers on Saturday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
