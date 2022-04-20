Umbrellas up!

SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Showers are likely today and it will be breezy as well.

Jesse Ritka
April 20, 2022
It is a good day to be indoors today as showers are expected throughout most of the daylight hours, especially midday with a quarter to a half inch of rain possible. High temperatures will top out in the mid-40s thanks to the rain-cooled air and it will be breezy to boot with a south wind at 15-20mph.

The sunshine returns on Thursday and the mercury will climb into the upper 50s across the area, perhaps even a few spots reaching 60 degrees closer to Iowa. It will be the best day of the week with a light west wind. Take advantage of Thursday since rain returns to the region Friday and lingers through the weekend. There is even a chance for some thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday.

