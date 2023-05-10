Unsettled spring weather this week

We look to stay dry and mild today. A south wind picks up a little this afternoon with temperatures peaking in the upper 70s. A few showers and thunderstorms pass by the area overnight with another round of showers and thunderstorms possible tomorrow afternoon and into Thursday night. Scattered areas of rain and thundershowers look likely Friday and into Saturday. I'm seeing the chance of rain linger Saturday night into part of Sunday before finally starting to move out. Plan on wet weather for a large portion of Minnesota on Saturday for the fishing opener with more wet weather lingering into Mother's Day over the southeastern part of the state.