Unsettled spring weather this week

Multiple chances of showers and thunderstorms will be possible for Rochester over the next few days.

StormTRACKER Team
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

We look to stay dry and mild today. A south wind picks up a little this afternoon with temperatures peaking in the upper 70s. A few showers and thunderstorms pass by the area overnight with another round of showers and thunderstorms possible tomorrow afternoon and into Thursday night. Scattered areas of rain and thundershowers look likely Friday and into Saturday. I'm seeing the chance of rain linger Saturday night into part of Sunday before finally starting to move out. Plan on wet weather for a large portion of Minnesota on Saturday for the fishing opener with more wet weather lingering into Mother's Day over the southeastern part of the state.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
