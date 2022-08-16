SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Weather
Weather
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Unsettled weather this week

Watch for off and on chances of both showers and thunderstorms during this work week.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
August 16, 2022 12:00 AM
Highs will warm into the mid and upper 70s around the area today. A few showers will be possible along the way. A few showers will be possible again tomorrow morning with a chance of thunderstorms during Wednesday afternoon. Highs the rest of the work week make it into the mid and upper 70s. I'm seeing a better chance of showers and thunderstorms to arrive in the region Thursday and Friday this week.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
