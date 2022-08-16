Unsettled weather this week
Watch for off and on chances of both showers and thunderstorms during this work week.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Highs will warm into the mid and upper 70s around the area today. A few showers will be possible along the way. A few showers will be possible again tomorrow morning with a chance of thunderstorms during Wednesday afternoon. Highs the rest of the work week make it into the mid and upper 70s. I'm seeing a better chance of showers and thunderstorms to arrive in the region Thursday and Friday this week.
In recent weeks, the strength and position of the jet stream has favored very little storm activity.
Showers and thunderstorms possible later in the week
This happens when the air underneath a cloud is dry.