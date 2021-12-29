SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Up and down temperatures ahead

Expect a chilly day for us here in the southeastern part of the state.

StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
December 29, 2021 12:01 AM
Highs will only make it to the lower teens this afternoon. Winds will generally stay on the lighter side today, but wind chills could still be below zero most of the day. Temperatures get a little warmer tomorrow with highs back int he mid-20s. We trend a little cooler for Friday with a cold Saturday forecast. Highs on the first of the year may barely make it above zero!

