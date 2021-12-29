Up and down temperatures ahead
Expect a chilly day for us here in the southeastern part of the state.
Highs will only make it to the lower teens this afternoon. Winds will generally stay on the lighter side today, but wind chills could still be below zero most of the day. Temperatures get a little warmer tomorrow with highs back int he mid-20s. We trend a little cooler for Friday with a cold Saturday forecast. Highs on the first of the year may barely make it above zero!
There is no record of frost in most of Hawaii and in the Florida Keys.