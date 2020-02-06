Expect seasonable temperatures to continue through the weekend, with highs in the 20s and 30s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, but light snow chances will move in for Friday.
Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday looks dry, but confidence is increasing that several inches of snow will fall across much of the area Sunday which would lead to some travel impacts.
Continue to keep an eye on the forecast in the coming days.
A winter storm is taking aim on the region for Sunday, potentially bringing upwards of 6 inches to parts of the area.
Currently, the higher snow totals are expected along and north of Interstate 90.
However, with the storm track still not certain, amounts and locations could change.
Look for refinements to forecast amounts and location over the next few days and start preparing NOW for potential impacts to travel.