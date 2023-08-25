Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Warm again today with cooler air moving in tomorrow

Highs will come close to the upper 80s this afternoon with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

The hot temperatures which have been around most of this work week will come to an end for a while after today. Tonight will stay mild with overnight lows dropping to around 60° by Saturday morning. Tomorrow is shaping up to be one of our cooler days of the upcoming forecast. Highs may only peak in the mid-70s around us. I'm seeing upper 70s with plenty of sunshine Sunday. Winds over the weekend won't be all that strong overall which will lead to a very mild weekend ahead. We look to start off next week's work week still on a little cooler note. Highs Monday through Wednesday are forecast to warm into the 70s. Later next week we return to the 80s which may last through next weekend as well.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
