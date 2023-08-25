Warm again today with cooler air moving in tomorrow
Highs will come close to the upper 80s this afternoon with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
The hot temperatures which have been around most of this work week will come to an end for a while after today. Tonight will stay mild with overnight lows dropping to around 60° by Saturday morning. Tomorrow is shaping up to be one of our cooler days of the upcoming forecast. Highs may only peak in the mid-70s around us. I'm seeing upper 70s with plenty of sunshine Sunday. Winds over the weekend won't be all that strong overall which will lead to a very mild weekend ahead. We look to start off next week's work week still on a little cooler note. Highs Monday through Wednesday are forecast to warm into the 70s. Later next week we return to the 80s which may last through next weekend as well.
