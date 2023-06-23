Warm and dry today with showers and thunderstorms possible over the weekend
We'll finish out this work week with more of the same weather we've had all week, but a front will bring showers and then thunderstorms to the area tomorrow.
Expect high temperatures to approach the upper 80s around the area today. I'm seeing plenty of sunshine once again making for a nice summery close to this work week. Our weekend weather will change compared the stable, sunny, and warm days this work week featured. A few showers will be possible to kick off Saturday with a better chance of thunderstorms a long a front later in the day tomorrow. I'm seeing a chance of showers linger for us Saturday night and into Sunday. Highs Saturday will still warm into the mid-80s, but we will be a little cooler and breezy Sunday. I'm seeing a gusty west wind to finish the weekend. Highs Sunday will stay in the 70s.
ADVERTISEMENT