Warm and dry today with showers and thunderstorms possible over the weekend

We'll finish out this work week with more of the same weather we've had all week, but a front will bring showers and then thunderstorms to the area tomorrow.

StormTRACKER team
Today at 12:00 AM

Expect high temperatures to approach the upper 80s around the area today. I'm seeing plenty of sunshine once again making for a nice summery close to this work week. Our weekend weather will change compared the stable, sunny, and warm days this work week featured. A few showers will be possible to kick off Saturday with a better chance of thunderstorms a long a front later in the day tomorrow. I'm seeing a chance of showers linger for us Saturday night and into Sunday. Highs Saturday will still warm into the mid-80s, but we will be a little cooler and breezy Sunday. I'm seeing a gusty west wind to finish the weekend. Highs Sunday will stay in the 70s.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
