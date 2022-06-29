Warm and gusty today
The heat returns today with high temperatures topping off just shy of 90° this afternoon.
Winds will gradually be picking up as temperatures rise today. Winds will be out of the south with gusts expected to reach into the mid-20s this afternoon and evening. We are still looking warm again tomorrow with another day reaching the mid to upper 80s. Thursday will feature a chance of showers and thunderstorms. This weekend is looking dry as of now with highs Friday through Sunday in the lower 80s. I'm seeing a chance of thunderstorms on the 4th.
On average, our hottest time of the year is from mid-July to mid-August.
We'll warm into the lower 80s this afternoon, but watch for isolated T-storms before we finish the day.
From June 24 through June 26 this year, the official sunset time in Fortuna, ND, is 10:03 pm.