Warm and gusty today

The heat returns today with high temperatures topping off just shy of 90° this afternoon.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
June 29, 2022 12:00 AM
Winds will gradually be picking up as temperatures rise today. Winds will be out of the south with gusts expected to reach into the mid-20s this afternoon and evening. We are still looking warm again tomorrow with another day reaching the mid to upper 80s. Thursday will feature a chance of showers and thunderstorms. This weekend is looking dry as of now with highs Friday through Sunday in the lower 80s. I'm seeing a chance of thunderstorms on the 4th.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
