Wednesday, November 2

Weather
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Warm, but blustery today and tomorrow

Our mild weather continues through tomorrow before a couple rounds of rain move in toward the weekend.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
November 02, 2022 12:00 AM
Temperatures will warm into the mid-70s this afternoon, but it will get quite blustery. Winds will be out of the south with gusts topping off in the 30s throughout the afternoon! The breeze will stick around tonight which will help keep our overnight lows mild. I'm only seeing us drop into the mid-50s heading into Thursday morning. Tomorrow we warm up to the upper 60s ahead of an approaching cold front. Winds will be out of the south again and look breezy, but not as windy as today. Showers develop Thursday night with periods of rain expected Friday and into Saturday. I'm seeing a chance of showers here and there on Sunday, but our best chance of precipitation lands on Friday and Saturday for us. Highs look to stay in the 50s over the weakened and into early next week with a bigger cool down about midweek next week.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Colder weather will bring flatter clouds
Soon enough, stratus clouds will deliver snow.
November 01, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Mild through Thursday before we start to cool down
Expect plenty of sunshine today and tomorrow with highs near or even above 70°.
November 01, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: The fall has been very dry so far
Dry soil decreases the spring flood risk, but could cause major problems for agriculture if spring rains fail to bring adequate water.
October 31, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Warm weather continues for the next few days
Expect plenty of sunshine for the first half of the work week with afternoon temperatures in the 60s to near 70°.
October 31, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg