Warm, but blustery today and tomorrow

Temperatures will warm into the mid-70s this afternoon, but it will get quite blustery. Winds will be out of the south with gusts topping off in the 30s throughout the afternoon! The breeze will stick around tonight which will help keep our overnight lows mild. I'm only seeing us drop into the mid-50s heading into Thursday morning. Tomorrow we warm up to the upper 60s ahead of an approaching cold front. Winds will be out of the south again and look breezy, but not as windy as today. Showers develop Thursday night with periods of rain expected Friday and into Saturday. I'm seeing a chance of showers here and there on Sunday, but our best chance of precipitation lands on Friday and Saturday for us. Highs look to stay in the 50s over the weakened and into early next week with a bigger cool down about midweek next week.