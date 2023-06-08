Warm temperatures continue

An area of high pressure will be in control of our regional weather today, bringing with it partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper-70s. This high pressure will begin to move away from our region later today and tonight, allowing for our next system to begin to move towards our region. This will be an area of low pressure which will drag a cold front across the Upper Midwest on Friday and Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible for Friday and Saturday with highs generally in the upper-70s. Once the cold front moves through the area, another area of high pressure will quickly move through, bringing quieter weather for the second half of the weekend.