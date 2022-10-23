SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Sunday, October 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Warm temperatures for Sunday

Rain showers arrive tonight

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
October 23, 2022 12:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Unusually warm temperatures will be likely across the region as we head through the day today. Highs will generally be in the upper-70s for much of southeastern Minnesota. However, this warm air is not just randomly here - it is being brought into the region from an area of low pressure all the way back in far western South Dakota.

This area of low pressure will track its way through South Dakota this afternoon, and will then move through eastern North Dakota on Monday. In doing so, this low will push a cold front towards our region. While Sunday during the day will generally feature mostly clear skies and breezy conditions, clouds will quickly be on the increase this evening and eventually rain showers will move into the region.

These rain showers will be around for your day Monday and possibly into Monday evening. The cold front will then push through the region and this will put our highs into the mid to upper-30s by Monday Night and then highs in the low to mid-50s for Tuesday. Another system towards the end of the work week may bring additional rain showers into our region for Thursday and Friday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
What to read next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: An equation learned in college relates to both weather and climate
The Clausius-Clapeyron equation shows that the mathematical relationship between air temperature and water vapor pressure is one with an upward curve as air temperature increases.
October 22, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Tracking a breezy and warm weekend
Highs will warm in 70s both today and tomorrow before cooler weather returns early in the work week.
October 22, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Mild fall temperatures to finish this week
Highs will hit the mid to upper 60s around the area this afternoon with 70s in the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday.
October 21, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Superstorm Sandy was developing 9 years ago today
Technically, Sandy was no longer a tropical hurricane when it struck New York because of its physical structure.
October 20, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler