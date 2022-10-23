Warm temperatures for Sunday

Unusually warm temperatures will be likely across the region as we head through the day today. Highs will generally be in the upper-70s for much of southeastern Minnesota. However, this warm air is not just randomly here - it is being brought into the region from an area of low pressure all the way back in far western South Dakota.

This area of low pressure will track its way through South Dakota this afternoon, and will then move through eastern North Dakota on Monday. In doing so, this low will push a cold front towards our region. While Sunday during the day will generally feature mostly clear skies and breezy conditions, clouds will quickly be on the increase this evening and eventually rain showers will move into the region.

These rain showers will be around for your day Monday and possibly into Monday evening. The cold front will then push through the region and this will put our highs into the mid to upper-30s by Monday Night and then highs in the low to mid-50s for Tuesday. Another system towards the end of the work week may bring additional rain showers into our region for Thursday and Friday.