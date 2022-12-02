SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Warm to Start, Before Mixed Precip Moves In

Late this afternoon a rain/snow mix will move in, followed by a drastic drop in temperatures.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Dillon Vogt
By Dillon Vogt
December 02, 2022 12:00 AM
This morning temperatures will be around freezing, and warm to around 40° for highs this afternoon. This is short lived though as a quick shot of mixed precipitation moves into the picture this evening. There won't be much accumulation, but enough accumulation to be noticed. Any snow that we do get may blow around later tonight with a strong NW wind following the front, gusting to around 45mph.

This front sets us up for a weekend with sunshine, but also cold highs on Saturday in the low 20s and highs on Sunday in the low 30s.

