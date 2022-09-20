Warm today with a cooldown starting Wednesday
Today will feel a lot like summer before fall weather returns the rest of the work week.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Highs will warm into the mid and upper 80s around the area this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Winds will be light today making for a very nice summer-like day. A cold front will bring a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight with a cool northwest breeze tomorrow. Highs tomorrow afternoon stay in the 60s with only lower 60s forecast for Thursday. Friday will feature a decent chance of showers with temperatures likely to stay in the 50s. I'm seeing a little warm up for Saturday as temperatures again make it into the 70s.
The activity of squirrels, the thickness of muskrat houses and many other “signs” of the upcoming winter’s severity are poor predictors.
A cold front will push highs into lower-60s later this week
Copying and pasting a panel from the model is not the same as considering the actual meteorology of the situation.