Warm today with a cooldown starting Wednesday

Highs will warm into the mid and upper 80s around the area this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Winds will be light today making for a very nice summer-like day. A cold front will bring a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight with a cool northwest breeze tomorrow. Highs tomorrow afternoon stay in the 60s with only lower 60s forecast for Thursday. Friday will feature a decent chance of showers with temperatures likely to stay in the 50s. I'm seeing a little warm up for Saturday as temperatures again make it into the 70s.