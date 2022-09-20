We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Tuesday, September 20

Warm today with a cooldown starting Wednesday

Today will feel a lot like summer before fall weather returns the rest of the work week.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
September 20, 2022 12:00 AM
Highs will warm into the mid and upper 80s around the area this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Winds will be light today making for a very nice summer-like day. A cold front will bring a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight with a cool northwest breeze tomorrow. Highs tomorrow afternoon stay in the 60s with only lower 60s forecast for Thursday. Friday will feature a decent chance of showers with temperatures likely to stay in the 50s. I'm seeing a little warm up for Saturday as temperatures again make it into the 70s.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
