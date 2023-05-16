Warm today with cooler temperatures later in the week

Temperatures won't be as warm tomorrow, but we'll still have a fairly nice day. Highs tomorrow top off in the lower 70s under a sunny sky with light southeast winds. A cold front will approach from the northwest on Thursday leading to our next chance of thunderstorms. A south wind will gust into the 20s ahead of this cold front helping boost temperatures in the mid-70s Thursday afternoon. I'm seeing the chance of thunderstorms arrive in the evening Thursday and into Thursday night. Temperatures will be cooler Friday and Saturday behind this front. Temperatures may struggle to hit the lower 60s on Friday under a mostly cloudy sky. I'm seeing a dry weekend to follow.