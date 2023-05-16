99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Weather

Warm today with cooler temperatures later in the week

Expect a very mild day ahead with plenty of sunshine, lighter northwest winds, and highs reaching near 80°.

By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Temperatures won't be as warm tomorrow, but we'll still have a fairly nice day. Highs tomorrow top off in the lower 70s under a sunny sky with light southeast winds. A cold front will approach from the northwest on Thursday leading to our next chance of thunderstorms. A south wind will gust into the 20s ahead of this cold front helping boost temperatures in the mid-70s Thursday afternoon. I'm seeing the chance of thunderstorms arrive in the evening Thursday and into Thursday night. Temperatures will be cooler Friday and Saturday behind this front. Temperatures may struggle to hit the lower 60s on Friday under a mostly cloudy sky. I'm seeing a dry weekend to follow.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
