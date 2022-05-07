SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Warm today with showers moving in on Mother's Day

We'll finish out this afternoon with highs closing in on 70° under a sunny sky.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
May 07, 2022 12:00 AM
After a warm one today, our temperatures won't be quite a nice on Mother's Day. Clouds increase in the morning with showers developing throughout the day. We can't rule out a few embedded thundershowers throughout the day either. Monday with feature another chance of thunderstorms during the day as temperatures rev up to near 80°. Most of next week is looking quite warm with afternoon highs in the 70s and even some 80s.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
WeatherTalk: Ice-out is late again this spring
Minnesota ice-out dates have ranged widely from March to May.
May 06, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Weather
Tracking changes for the weekend
Saturday is shaping up to be mild, sunny, and warm before showers return to the area Sunday.
May 06, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
WeatherTalk: This is cold core funnel country
Our region has more cold core funnel clouds than anywhere else in the United States.
May 05, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Weather
Chance of showers tonight into Friday
We look to stay dry today, but our next chance of rain showers will be possible before we finish the work week.
May 05, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg