Weather

Warm-up today with sun

Best day of the week with some 40s, a south wind and plenty of sun

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jesse Ritka
By Jesse Ritka
February 08, 2022 12:00 AM
Mostly sunny skies on this Tuesday will be the icing on the cake if you like warmer temperatures. Highs will soar close to 40 degrees this afternoon on a south wind at 10-15mph.

Tonight a cold front approaches to change the wind to being from the west and that could spark off some light rain changing over to a wintry mix by Wednesday morning. Any rain drop or freezing drizzle will switch over to snow by late Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper 20s to near freezing by the afternoon.

Another shot at a wintry mix is possible by Thursday evening and into Friday morning.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

