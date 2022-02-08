Warm-up today with sun

Mostly sunny skies on this Tuesday will be the icing on the cake if you like warmer temperatures. Highs will soar close to 40 degrees this afternoon on a south wind at 10-15mph.

Tonight a cold front approaches to change the wind to being from the west and that could spark off some light rain changing over to a wintry mix by Wednesday morning. Any rain drop or freezing drizzle will switch over to snow by late Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper 20s to near freezing by the afternoon.

Another shot at a wintry mix is possible by Thursday evening and into Friday morning.