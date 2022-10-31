SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Warm weather continues for the next few days

Expect plenty of sunshine for the first half of the work week with afternoon temperatures in the 60s to near 70°.

StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
October 31, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will be very mild. The sun will shine throughout the day and with the combination of comfortable temperatures and light winds will make for a great last day of October. This evening will stay mild for the trick-or-treaters with even warmer weather on the way for tomorrow and Wednesday. Highs our first two days of November will peak near 70°! Our next weather producer will start to develop on Thursday. I'm seeing us still warm into the 60s ahead of this low pressure system before a chance of rain showers moves through Thursday night. Showers may linger into Friday with a little cooler weather expected on our last day of the work week. Highs may stay in the 40s Friday.

By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
