Warm weather continues for the next few days
Expect plenty of sunshine for the first half of the work week with afternoon temperatures in the 60s to near 70°.
Today will be very mild. The sun will shine throughout the day and with the combination of comfortable temperatures and light winds will make for a great last day of October. This evening will stay mild for the trick-or-treaters with even warmer weather on the way for tomorrow and Wednesday. Highs our first two days of November will peak near 70°! Our next weather producer will start to develop on Thursday. I'm seeing us still warm into the 60s ahead of this low pressure system before a chance of rain showers moves through Thursday night. Showers may linger into Friday with a little cooler weather expected on our last day of the work week. Highs may stay in the 40s Friday.
The continuing La Nina, is likely to have its influence disrupted by other large-scale influences from time to time.
Our dry and sunny days continue today and look to last at least through the first half of the work week.
Highs will top off in the 60s this weekend with this trend lasting most of next week.
The three storms were entirely separate from one another except for the active weather pattern.