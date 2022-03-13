Warm weather has arrived
The temperatures keep climbing going into the week.
Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s. Tomorrow will have similar temperatures with a slight chance of rain and snow. Going into the middle of the week we warm up to the low 60s for Wednesday. The rest of the week won't be quiet as warm, but we still stay mild in the low 50s.
What had been beautifully intricate crystals become ill-formed blobs, and dirty blobs at that.
Afternoon temperatures in the 70s and 80s were widespread throughout the Dakotas and Minnesota.