Warm weather has arrived

The temperatures keep climbing going into the week.

StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
March 13, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s. Tomorrow will have similar temperatures with a slight chance of rain and snow. Going into the middle of the week we warm up to the low 60s for Wednesday. The rest of the week won't be quiet as warm, but we still stay mild in the low 50s.

3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
WeatherTalk: Snow gets really ugly as it melts
What had been beautifully intricate crystals become ill-formed blobs, and dirty blobs at that.
March 12, 2022 05:00 AM
By  John Wheeler
A nice weekend warmup
Temperatures will reach the 50s and even 60s next week.
March 12, 2022 12:00 AM
By  Robert Poynter
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
WeatherTalk: 10 years ago, March weather was crazy warm
Afternoon temperatures in the 70s and 80s were widespread throughout the Dakotas and Minnesota.
March 11, 2022 05:00 AM
By  John Wheeler
Temperatures are going to warm up
One last day of cold will be followed by a mild weekend.
March 11, 2022 12:00 AM
By  Robert Poynter