Warm weather this weekend

Sunshine will soon be replaced with rain this next week.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
March 19, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will be sunny in the afternoon with highs in the low 50s. Tomorrow will be a very nice day with sunshine and highs in the low 60s. We take a turn going into the new week with rain moving into the area. Temperatures drop to the low 40s by Wednesday with rainy conditions.

