Warm weather this weekend
Sunshine will soon be replaced with rain this next week.
Today will be sunny in the afternoon with highs in the low 50s. Tomorrow will be a very nice day with sunshine and highs in the low 60s. We take a turn going into the new week with rain moving into the area. Temperatures drop to the low 40s by Wednesday with rainy conditions.
Temperatures will drop into the lower 40s today with rain possible in the southwest.
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler discusses late March weather