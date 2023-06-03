99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Warm with isolated storms this weekend

Temperatures could hit 90 degrees again for the first weekend in June.

StormTRACKER team
By Robert Poynter
Today at 12:00 AM

The first weekend of June will continue the very warm weather with highs staying in the upper 80s and low 90s. Saturday will be mostly sunny with yet another chance of isolated afternoon t-storms. Once the sunsets the storms will fade to clear skies overnight and Sunday looks to be a near repeat of Saturday. Next week looks to bring temperatures cooling down to near 80 by Tuesday, with more isolated storm chances.

