Warmer and breezy Friday, March rain ahead

Expect increasing clouds on this Friday but the temperatures will be increasing as well thanks to a warm front in the vicinity. A breezy southeast wind at 10-20 mph will boost temperatures into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Tonight rain will move into the region and ramp up on Saturday, don't be surprised to hear some rumbles of thunder as a few storms are possible, a quarter to a half inch of rain is likely. Some of those storms may even be on the stronger side in Iowa so keep that in mind if you are traveling this weekend. Highs will top out close to 50 degrees on Saturday but fall back into the 30s on Sunday behind this system. Sunday will be cooler with mostly cloudy skies and a brisk breeze from the northwest at 10-20mph.

Quieter weather is expected to start out next week with more sunshine and temps in the 30s.