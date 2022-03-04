SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Warmer and breezy Friday, March rain ahead

A warm front will nose into the region today to increase the temps and wind.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jesse Ritka
By Jesse Ritka
March 04, 2022 12:00 AM
Share

Expect increasing clouds on this Friday but the temperatures will be increasing as well thanks to a warm front in the vicinity. A breezy southeast wind at 10-20 mph will boost temperatures into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Tonight rain will move into the region and ramp up on Saturday, don't be surprised to hear some rumbles of thunder as a few storms are possible, a quarter to a half inch of rain is likely. Some of those storms may even be on the stronger side in Iowa so keep that in mind if you are traveling this weekend. Highs will top out close to 50 degrees on Saturday but fall back into the 30s on Sunday behind this system. Sunday will be cooler with mostly cloudy skies and a brisk breeze from the northwest at 10-20mph.

Quieter weather is expected to start out next week with more sunshine and temps in the 30s.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
What to read next
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Colder Thursday, rain and a wintry mix this weekend
Temperatures will drop almost ten degrees today but it will be drier with spots of sun
March 03, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jesse Ritka
Weather Graphic.JPG
Weather
The cold March weather pattern continues
StormTRACKER Meteorologist discusses the general weather pattern.
March 02, 2022 08:54 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Lighted Loon at the Ice Palace.JPG
Weather
Weather gallery for March 3, 2022
Nature's beauty from a weather perspective
March 02, 2022 12:15 PM
 · 
By  Jesse Ritka
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Quiet weather midway through this week.
We will be keeping our eye on mixed precipitation moving in this weekend.
March 02, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter