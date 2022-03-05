SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Warmer but very wet to start the weekend.

Condtions settle down this week.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
March 05, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will be rainy with highs in the mid 50s. Thunder is possible and totals could get up to half an inch of rain. Going into tonight we will see more of a wintry mix as temperatures drop. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and breezy. The week be much drier with highs getting into the low 40s on Tuesday.

