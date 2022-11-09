SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Warmer midweek before a winter storm impacts parts of the region

Our weather will warm into the 60s with a strong south wind both today and tomorrow before a cold front brings and end to the mild temperatures.

StormTRACKER team
Jared Piepenburg
November 09, 2022 12:00 AM
We look to stay cloudy to mostly cloudy throughout the day ahead. A gusty south breeze will help boost our temperatures into the 60s today. Winds may gust to near 30 mph at times. There is a slight chance of a showers or thunderstorm for the day ahead. The south wind will continue to blow tonight into tomorrow. Winds look even stronger for Thursday with gusts to near 40 mph. I'm seeing a line of showers and thunderstorms along a cold front push across southern Minnesota from west to east tomorrow afternoon. The timing of this front looks to get into the Rochester area in the afternoon and evening hours. While we deal with the warm temperatures and showers and thunderstorms, farther toward our northwest parts of the Dakotas and northern Minnesota will be dealing with a winter storm. Snow and blowing snow will be possible across eastern North Dakota and far northern Minnesota Thursday into Thursday night. This same system will bring a chance of a few snow flakes down into our area Friday as the cold air drives down from southern Canada bringing an end to our mild temperatures. Highs this weekend look to stay in the 20s.

Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
