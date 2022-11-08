SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Warmer midweek with a few chances of showers

We'll warm into the lower 50s today, mid-60s tomorrow, and lower 60s Thursday before we turn trend colder this weekend.

By Jared Piepenburg
November 08, 2022 12:00 AM
The breeze will pick up throughout the day helping to draw in a little warmer air for our area midweek. I'm seeing showers develop late tonight and overnight. Tomorrow will be milder, but still feature scattered rain showers for southern Minnesota. The chance of showers remains in the area Wednesday night and Thursday before a strong low pressure system lifts through the Dakotas and across Minnesota bringing cold air and wind to finish this week. This strong low will have the potential to bring the first snow storm of the season to parts of the region. I'm seeing us with a chance of light snow and strong winds here in Rochester with the main impacts of this storm across the Dakotas and northern Minnesota to finish out the work week. This weekend will turn colder behind this low with highs potentially staying in the 20s both Saturday and Sunday.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
