Warmer midweek with a few chances of showers

The breeze will pick up throughout the day helping to draw in a little warmer air for our area midweek. I'm seeing showers develop late tonight and overnight. Tomorrow will be milder, but still feature scattered rain showers for southern Minnesota. The chance of showers remains in the area Wednesday night and Thursday before a strong low pressure system lifts through the Dakotas and across Minnesota bringing cold air and wind to finish this week. This strong low will have the potential to bring the first snow storm of the season to parts of the region. I'm seeing us with a chance of light snow and strong winds here in Rochester with the main impacts of this storm across the Dakotas and northern Minnesota to finish out the work week. This weekend will turn colder behind this low with highs potentially staying in the 20s both Saturday and Sunday.