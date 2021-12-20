SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Warmer temperatures later this week

A chance of precipitation for the end of the week.

pb-stormtracker-app-sponsor.jpg
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
December 20, 2021 12:00 AM
Share

Today will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid 20s. Tomorrow we get a boost into the low 30s with more clouds overhead. Thursday we see a bigger warm up with temperatures in the upper 30s. By the end of the week Friday there will be a slight chance of precipitation.

Related Topics: WEATHER
What to read next
Weather
Weather Gallery 1/5
Nature's Beauty from a weather perspective
January 05, 2022 09:20 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
General Weather 01/15
Weather
Arctic air in retreat
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the weather patterns mid January
January 05, 2022 09:02 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
School Closings.png
Weather
Weather-related closings and announcements for Wednesday, Jan. 5
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
January 05, 2022 05:21 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Cartoon of John Wheeler with a speech bubble depicting weather events
Weather
WeatherTalk: Only 2 places in the US have no winter at all
There is no record of frost in most of Hawaii and in the Florida Keys.
January 05, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler