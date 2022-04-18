SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Weather

Warmer temperatures later this week

More rain is on the way by the middle of the week.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
April 18, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will be mostly cloudy and breezy with chances of snow showers later in the day. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and highs increase to the upper 40s. Wednesday brings rain and windy to the region, but that clears out overnight. The end of the week brings a warm up of highs in the low 60s.

