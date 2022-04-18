Warmer temperatures later this week
More rain is on the way by the middle of the week.
Today will be mostly cloudy and breezy with chances of snow showers later in the day. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and highs increase to the upper 40s. Wednesday brings rain and windy to the region, but that clears out overnight. The end of the week brings a warm up of highs in the low 60s.
It snowed three feet in Minot because the wind currents produced enough snow from water vapor to do that.
Late season blizzards are so common enough to be a regular part of literature.