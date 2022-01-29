SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Warmer temperatures on the way

Next week could see highs reach the low 30s.

StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
January 29, 2022 12:00 AM
This weekend will be slightly warmer than the end of this past week with highs in the mid 20s. Conditions will be dry with mostly cloudy skies. The new week continues the overcast skies but temperatures warm up to highs in the low 30s. This won't last long as temperatures take a drop to the single digits midway through the week.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

