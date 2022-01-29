Warmer temperatures on the way
Next week could see highs reach the low 30s.
This weekend will be slightly warmer than the end of this past week with highs in the mid 20s. Conditions will be dry with mostly cloudy skies. The new week continues the overcast skies but temperatures warm up to highs in the low 30s. This won't last long as temperatures take a drop to the single digits midway through the week.
For the first time, we will see galaxies that formed shortly after the beginning of time
Blowing snow is an ideal way of getting ice crystals airborne.