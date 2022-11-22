SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Warmer temperatures the rest of this week

Expect plenty of sunshine today and tomorrow with temperatures warming into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
November 22, 2022 12:00 AM
Winds will be out of the southwest today. We could have a few gusts reaching into the upper teens. We drop down into the upper teens tonight with fairly clear sky and light winds. Tomorrow is looking to be similar to today, but a touch warmer and a lot less wind. Winds will be fairly light for our Wednesday ahead. A weak front will pass by the region on Thanksgiving bringing more clouds and the potential of a few snowflakes and sprinkles. Highs may stay in the mid to upper 30s around here even though the cold front will move on by. Temperatures warm into the upper 30s Black Friday with a shot at lower and mid-40s by Saturday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
