Warmer temperatures the rest of this week

Winds will be out of the southwest today. We could have a few gusts reaching into the upper teens. We drop down into the upper teens tonight with fairly clear sky and light winds. Tomorrow is looking to be similar to today, but a touch warmer and a lot less wind. Winds will be fairly light for our Wednesday ahead. A weak front will pass by the region on Thanksgiving bringing more clouds and the potential of a few snowflakes and sprinkles. Highs may stay in the mid to upper 30s around here even though the cold front will move on by. Temperatures warm into the upper 30s Black Friday with a shot at lower and mid-40s by Saturday.