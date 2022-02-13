Warmer temperatures this week
The single digits today will be on their way out.
Today will be the last day of single digits as we head into the new week. Tomorrow will rise into the low 20s and keep the mostly sunny skies. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring in more clouds but increase highs into the mid 30s. We take a brief drop to the mid teens Thursday before rising back into the upper 20s for Friday.
Moorhead was never warmer than zero degrees from Jan. 15 through Feb. 20.
We have had snow and rain as well as some freezing rain and sleet.