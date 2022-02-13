SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Warmer temperatures this week

The single digits today will be on their way out.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
February 13, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will be the last day of single digits as we head into the new week. Tomorrow will rise into the low 20s and keep the mostly sunny skies. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring in more clouds but increase highs into the mid 30s. We take a brief drop to the mid teens Thursday before rising back into the upper 20s for Friday.

