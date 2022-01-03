SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Warmer temperatures to start the week

The warmup will be brief with sub zero temperatures returning later this week.

StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
January 03, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will be sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 20s. Tomorrow temperatures increase to the low 30s with more overcast skies. Wednesday temperatures start dropping and chances of snow are possible. By the end of the week single digit highs return to the region.

