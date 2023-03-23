Warmer tomorrow after a slight chance of snow this morning

Temperatures will warm into the upper 30s this afternoon with clouds slowly decreasing. Winds will stay on the lighter side out of the north today making for a quiet close to the afternoon. Tomorrow will be a fairly mild day. I'm seeing plenty of sunshine for the region with our high temperatures hitting the upper 40s with light winds. A low pressure system will pass by to our south on Saturday bringing a slight chance of light snow, but I'm leaning toward us having a dry weekend ahead. Highs will hit the mid-40s Saturday and Sunday. Most days next week will warm into the 40s as well.