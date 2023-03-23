Warmer tomorrow after a slight chance of snow this morning

99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
The wave of light snow that passed by overnight pushes east of us by midmorning today.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Temperatures will warm into the upper 30s this afternoon with clouds slowly decreasing. Winds will stay on the lighter side out of the north today making for a quiet close to the afternoon. Tomorrow will be a fairly mild day. I'm seeing plenty of sunshine for the region with our high temperatures hitting the upper 40s with light winds. A low pressure system will pass by to our south on Saturday bringing a slight chance of light snow, but I'm leaning toward us having a dry weekend ahead. Highs will hit the mid-40s Saturday and Sunday. Most days next week will warm into the 40s as well.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
