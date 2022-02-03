Warmer weather on the way
Highs could return to the 30s coming up.
Today will continue with single digits highs. Temperatures start to increase tomorrow with highs in the mid teens. Saturday will be mild with highs in the low 30s and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will drop again to the teens for Sunday. Next week continues the mild and dry conditions with highs reaching the mid 30s for Tuesday.
Mostly cloudy skies and a lighter wind will keep temperatures stuck in the single digits today
