Warmer weather on the way

Highs could return to the 30s coming up.

StormTRACKER Team
By Robert Poynter
February 03, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will continue with single digits highs. Temperatures start to increase tomorrow with highs in the mid teens. Saturday will be mild with highs in the low 30s and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will drop again to the teens for Sunday. Next week continues the mild and dry conditions with highs reaching the mid 30s for Tuesday.

