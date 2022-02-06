Warmer weather this week
We start the week with more sunshine as well.
The end of the weekend brings chances of snow with temperatures in the mid teens this afternoon. The week starts off with temperatures in the low 20s with mostly sunny skies. Tomorrow will be very pleasant with highs reaching the upper 30s. Temperatures stay mild this week with highs staying in the upper 20s and low 30s.
Next week will bring more consistent mild temperatures.
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the ongoing cold winter.