SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Warmer weather this week

We start the week with more sunshine as well.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
February 06, 2022 12:00 AM
Share

The end of the weekend brings chances of snow with temperatures in the mid teens this afternoon. The week starts off with temperatures in the low 20s with mostly sunny skies. Tomorrow will be very pleasant with highs reaching the upper 30s. Temperatures stay mild this week with highs staying in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Related Topics: WEATHER
What to read next
StormTRACKER team
Weather
A nice warmup to start the weekend
Temperatures warm up even more this week.
February 05, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Up and down temperatures this weekend
Next week will bring more consistent mild temperatures.
February 04, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
Weather Graphic.JPG
Weather
A brief mild spell, but the pattern has not changed
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the ongoing cold winter.
February 03, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Warmer weather on the way
Highs could return to the 30s coming up.
February 03, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter