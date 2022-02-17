SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Warmer weather this weekend

Temperatures will get quite mild by Sunday.

StormTRACKER team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
February 17, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will be a cold, mostly cloudy day, with highs in the low teens. We start to warm up Friday with highs getting in the low 30s. Saturday bring similar temperatures but with mostly sunny skies as well. Sunday is looking very nice with highs in the low 40s and more sunny skies.

