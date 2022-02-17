Warmer weather this weekend
Temperatures will get quite mild by Sunday.
Today will be a cold, mostly cloudy day, with highs in the low teens. We start to warm up Friday with highs getting in the low 30s. Saturday bring similar temperatures but with mostly sunny skies as well. Sunday is looking very nice with highs in the low 40s and more sunny skies.
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks lingering harsh winter weather
A cold front will allow temps to drop throughout the day on a brisk breeze.