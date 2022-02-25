Warmer weather this weekend
Today ends our stretch of colder weather.
Today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper teens. The weekend looks to bring warmer weather with highs close to 30 degrees with sunny skies. As we go into the new week, the mild temperatures come with it. The first half of the week will have highs in the low 30s with mostly sunny skies.
The official snow observer for Fargo will often take as many as 30 separate measurements to estimate the snow on a windy day.
