Weather

Warmer weather this weekend

Today ends our stretch of colder weather.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
February 25, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper teens. The weekend looks to bring warmer weather with highs close to 30 degrees with sunny skies. As we go into the new week, the mild temperatures come with it. The first half of the week will have highs in the low 30s with mostly sunny skies.

