Warmer weather to start the week
Conditions will be dry following this past Saturday's system.
Today will be mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the mid 30s. Monday will be similar but less windy and a couple of degrees colder. Tuesday we warm up to mild mid 40s with sunshine over the area. The quiet weather continues until a chance of snow Thursday.
There has been almost no precipitation since the first of the year.
The latest recorded subzero temperatures are from the very end of March and early April.
A warm front will nose into the region today to increase the temps and wind.