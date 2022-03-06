SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Warmer weather to start the week

Conditions will be dry following this past Saturday's system.

StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
March 06, 2022
Today will be mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the mid 30s. Monday will be similar but less windy and a couple of degrees colder. Tuesday we warm up to mild mid 40s with sunshine over the area. The quiet weather continues until a chance of snow Thursday.

