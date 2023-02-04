Warmer weekend with a chance of rain showers Monday

Clouds will slowly increase today as temperatures rise to near the freezing mark this afternoon. Winds will be out of the south close to 10 mph with gusts into the teens today. Temperatures look to stay fairly mild overnight as lows stay in the mid-20s to kick off Sunday morning. Temperatures won't go up a whole lot tomorrow, but we'll still be mild with afternoon peak highs in the lower 30s once again. A weak area of lower pressure slide through the region on Monday. This system will be warm enough that our chance of precipitation will come down in the form of rain showers. Temperatures could come close to 40° Monday with highs the rest of the week staying in the 30s.