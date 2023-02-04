99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Warmer weekend with a chance of rain showers Monday

Highs over the weekend will hit the lower 30s both Saturday and Sunday with milder starts to our days.

By Jared Piepenburg
February 04, 2023 12:00 AM
Clouds will slowly increase today as temperatures rise to near the freezing mark this afternoon. Winds will be out of the south close to 10 mph with gusts into the teens today. Temperatures look to stay fairly mild overnight as lows stay in the mid-20s to kick off Sunday morning. Temperatures won't go up a whole lot tomorrow, but we'll still be mild with afternoon peak highs in the lower 30s once again. A weak area of lower pressure slide through the region on Monday. This system will be warm enough that our chance of precipitation will come down in the form of rain showers. Temperatures could come close to 40° Monday with highs the rest of the week staying in the 30s.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
