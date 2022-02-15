SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Weather

Warmer with more clouds and wind today

A warm front will increase the temperature but also bring stronger winds and more clouds.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jesse Ritka
By Jesse Ritka
February 15, 2022 12:00 AM
A warm front will increase the temperature into the 20s this afternoon but it will also bring an increasing wind from the southeast today. Sustained winds will be between 10 to 20 mph with gusts by the afternoon into the 30s to keep wind chills in the teens.

Temperatures continue to climb tonight with the warmest temperatures in the mid-30s overnight before a cold front swings through on Wednesday morning. That front drop temperatures throughout the day with a slight breeze from the northwest. Thursday will be the coldest day of the week with highs struggling to reach ten degrees. A warm front brings a slight chance of snow and 30s back by Friday.

