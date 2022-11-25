SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Warming to Near 50° this Weekend!

Temperatures will climb today and tomorrow before falling once again Sunday.

Dillon Vogt
By Dillon Vogt
November 25, 2022
A beautiful sunny day today will warm temperatures into the mid 40s! The light wind will be an added benefit and make it feel even nicer outside. Tomorrow a breeze will pick up out of the southwest at about 10-20 mph, but that breeze will also warm afternoon highs into the low 50s. The heatwave does not last forever though, as temperatures tumble on Sunday back to the upper 30s. Looking to stay in the 30s through most of next week.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

