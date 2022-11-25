Warming to Near 50° this Weekend!

A beautiful sunny day today will warm temperatures into the mid 40s! The light wind will be an added benefit and make it feel even nicer outside. Tomorrow a breeze will pick up out of the southwest at about 10-20 mph, but that breeze will also warm afternoon highs into the low 50s. The heatwave does not last forever though, as temperatures tumble on Sunday back to the upper 30s. Looking to stay in the 30s through most of next week.