Warming trend starts today

Temperatures will warm into the 50s this afternoon with 60s over the weekend.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

I'm seeing even warmer temperatures by Tuesday next week. A few days midweek could reach into the lower to mid-70s! Today will be a quiet and sunny day with light winds. Highs will top off close to 55° today. This weekend gets a touch warmer with lower 60s expected both Saturday and Sunday. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph Saturday with a little breezier day Sunday. Sunday will feature a chance of a few showers in the afternoon and evening as well. Temperatures look on track to get even warmer during the work week. Highs hit the upper 60s Monday with mid-70s looking possible for both Wednesday and Thursday. A few rain showers may cross through the region late next week, but overall this forecast is shaping up to feel a lot more like spring!

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
