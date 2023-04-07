Warming trend starts today

I'm seeing even warmer temperatures by Tuesday next week. A few days midweek could reach into the lower to mid-70s! Today will be a quiet and sunny day with light winds. Highs will top off close to 55° today. This weekend gets a touch warmer with lower 60s expected both Saturday and Sunday. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph Saturday with a little breezier day Sunday. Sunday will feature a chance of a few showers in the afternoon and evening as well. Temperatures look on track to get even warmer during the work week. Highs hit the upper 60s Monday with mid-70s looking possible for both Wednesday and Thursday. A few rain showers may cross through the region late next week, but overall this forecast is shaping up to feel a lot more like spring!