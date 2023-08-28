6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Warming up as we inch closer to Labor Day Weekend

Tracking tons of sun this week as temperatures warm up, very few chances for rain

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

The work week will start off comfortable and summer-like. Temperatures today will end up in the lower 80s, close to average for this time of year. Sunny skies today with not much wind either, adding to the comfort fact. Winds will be out of the southwest around 5 to 15 mph. There is a small chance for an evening and overnight thunderstorm, but most spots will stay dry. The rest of this forecast is very dry, no good drink of water to be found. Tuesday features more sun and a high near 80. We'll add a few degrees to each day this week as we inch closer to Labor Day weekend. Low 80s again on Wednesday, mid 80s by Thursday. Thursday also has more wind to it, with gusts around 25 mph out of the south. That south wind kicks in more heat for us by Friday. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s for the last day of the work week. Another breezy one though, with gusts around 30 mph out of the southwest. Mid to upper 80s for Saturday and then near 90 on both Sunday and Monday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
