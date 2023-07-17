6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Weather

Warming up throughout the work week

Tracking a few rain and thunderstorm chances this week as temperatures climb

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

The work week starts on a mild note with a mostly sunny sky, high in the upper 70s, and a light wind out of the northwest. The sky grays up a bit on Tuesday with an isolated chance of showers in the afternoon. Still warm on Tuesday however, with a high in the lower 80s. Showers and thunderstorms fire on Wednesday afternoon as the temperature climbs into the mid 80s. A nice, summery but breezy day for Thursday. Highs will be in the low 80s. The north west wind on Thursday will howl at 10 to 20 mph with gusts near 25 mph. The wind settles down for the last day of the work week. Friday looks beautiful with that lighter wind and a high in the low to mid 80s. Have a wonderful week!

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
ADVERTISEMENT


