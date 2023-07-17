Warming up throughout the work week

The work week starts on a mild note with a mostly sunny sky, high in the upper 70s, and a light wind out of the northwest. The sky grays up a bit on Tuesday with an isolated chance of showers in the afternoon. Still warm on Tuesday however, with a high in the lower 80s. Showers and thunderstorms fire on Wednesday afternoon as the temperature climbs into the mid 80s. A nice, summery but breezy day for Thursday. Highs will be in the low 80s. The north west wind on Thursday will howl at 10 to 20 mph with gusts near 25 mph. The wind settles down for the last day of the work week. Friday looks beautiful with that lighter wind and a high in the low to mid 80s. Have a wonderful week!