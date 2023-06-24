Watching for scattered thunder today

A few storms later today could be severe with the passage of a cold front. Otherwise, today will bring a few scattered showers with some mixed sunshine with highs near 80°. Tomorrow a NW wind picks up as the low pressure system moves away, cooling temperatures don to near 70°. Expect scattered showers for much of the day Sunday as well, as the area squeezes as much moisture out of the system that it can.

Next week looks comfy and quiet, with highs in the mid 70s through the middle of the week.